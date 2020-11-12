Ravens: No close contacts to latest player to test positive

The Baltimore Ravens found out Thursday morning that another player has tested positive for COVID-19, but the team said there are no high-risk contacts of the player.

The unidentified player is in self quarantine, the team said.

“We were informed (Thursday) morning that a Ravens player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “No other player or staff member is required to isolate.”

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was just activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after 10 days of quarantining. Seven players were deemed high-risk close contacts but didn’t test positive and were able to play last week in the team’s win over the Indianapolis Colts after five days in quarantine.

The Ravens (6-2) are scheduled to play in New England against the Patriots (3-5) on Sunday night.