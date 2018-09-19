NFL fines Ravens $200,000 for rules violation

The NFL fined the Baltimore Ravens $200,000 on Wednesday for pre season violations of the league’s coach-to-player communications policy.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh watches from the sideline against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The team was fined because several Ravens wore helmets with coach-to-player communications while on the field at the same time, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said.

The Ravens issued a statement on social media:

FILE PHOTO: Sep 13, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (5) on the field prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

“The Ravens’ equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the pre season. Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time.”

Baltimore already was fined earlier this year for an infraction of the collective bargaining agreement. In June, an undisclosed infraction forced the team to forfeit two organized team activities. Owner Steve Bisciotti and coach John Harbaugh were fined $100,000 and $50,000, respectively.

In 2016, the Ravens and Harbaugh were fined $343,057 and $137,223, respectively, for an infraction in OTAs. The team also had to cancel some workouts in 2010 for another violation.

—Field Level Media