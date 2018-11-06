Ravens taking week off to recharge

FILE PHOTO: Oct 28, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

John Harbaugh is ready to send players home from the Baltimore Ravens facility after meetings on Wednesday, hoping time away fires up his reeling team during the bye.

The Ravens (4-5) entered last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with 10 players, including both starting offensive tackles, on the injury report. The Ravens started the season 4-2 and in first place in the AFC North.

“When you watch the tape [of Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh], we played fast, we played hard,” Harbaugh said. “But are we as fast as we were earlier in the year? Probably not. We’re probably a step off just because it’s Week 9. This week is going to help us. It’s going to help us pick that step back up. I’m really excited about that.”

Harbaugh hears fans and others calling for the Ravens to make a coaching change. He’s 45-46 since the Ravens won the Super Bowl in 2012.

“I understand that’s part of it — and probably not surprised, because you have to win games in this league,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the bottom line.”

The Steelers held Baltimore to 268 total yards, sparking questions about the Ravens changing quarterbacks from Joe Flacco to rookie Lamar Jackson. Harbaugh said he’s not making a switch at the position, but does want to find ways to get Jackson on the field more often. Among other reasons, he said the team’s rushing production is far better with Jackson on the field.

Even so, he won’t be trotting out any new formations this week.

“I know that we’re better off resting at this point,” Harbaugh said Tuesday. “I think our guys have been hard at work, at it through a long training camp, and it will be good for us to get an opportunity to get off our feet and get our legs back. So I’m looking forward to that.”

—Field Level Media