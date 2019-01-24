Ravens announce four-year extension for Harbaugh

The Baltimore Ravens announced a four-year extension with head coach John Harbaugh on Thursday, putting him under contract through 2022.

FILE PHOTO: Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh yells from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Chargers in the second quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium. The Chargers won 23-17. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“I’m very excited with this contract, the opportunity to continue our work here, and I’m humbled by it,” Harbaugh said Thursday in a statement released by the team. “

Harbaugh and the Ravens reached agreement on the deal Saturday, per reports. He will meet with the media Friday.

“I’m thankful for the support of the Ravens, especially Steve Bisciotti,” Harbaugh said in the statement. “We’re working hard to make the 2019 Ravens the best we can be. We have an excellent team foundation, and we have a great organization with smart, hard-working people.”

The new four-year deal replaces Harbaugh’s salary for 2019, the final year of his previous deal. The Ravens announced Dec. 21 that they planned to keep him and would begin discussing an extension. Prior to that announcement, many had speculated about Harbaugh’s job security, and some had speculated another team might pursue him via trade.

Harbaugh, 56, has spent 11 seasons with the Ravens, making him the fourth-longest-tenured head coach in the NFL behind Bill Belichick (19 years), Mike Tomlin and Sean Payton (12 each). The Ravens have had just three head coaches since arriving in Baltimore in 1996.

After winning a playoff game in each of his first five seasons at the helm — culminating in a Super Bowl XLVII victory — Harbaugh and the Ravens had missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including three straight years, before winning the AFC North in 2018.

They won six of their final seven regular-season games this year behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, but they were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh is 114-78 with the Ravens, including 10-6 in the postseason.

—Field Level Media