Ravens Jackson, Peters return to practice

FILE PHOTO: Aug 17, 2020; Owings Mills, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to throw during morning practice at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back on the field Monday after he missed the previous two practices with a reported groin injury.

After practice on Sunday, coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss the injury in detail, describing it simply as a “soft tissue” issue.

“It’s training camp, and we’re getting close to the season,” Harbaugh said. “We’re not talking about injuries too much.”

Backup Robert Griffin III took the snaps in Jackson’s place during weekend practices.

Jackson, 23, was the league MVP in 2019 and led the Ravens to an NFL-best 14-2 record on the regular season. The Tennessee Titans ousted them from the playoffs in the AFC Divisional Round.

In 2019, Jackson ran for 1,206 yards, setting the NFL record for a quarterback. He threw for 3,127 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

Also Monday, cornerback Marcus Peters returned to practice. He also missed two practices with what Harbaugh called a soft tissue injury.

In time split last season between the Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams, the 27-year-old Peters intercepted five passes and returned three for touchdowns.

—Field Level Media