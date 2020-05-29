Ravens, Judon compromise on franchise tag

FILE PHOTO: Jan 22, 2020; Kissimmiee, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon (99) during NFC practice at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker/defensive end Matthew Judon came to a compromise on the worth of the franchise tag.

The team announced Thursday night he signed the one-year contract, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero filled in the details. He said the franchise tag was worth $16.808 million — the midpoint between the average rate for linebackers ($15.828 million) and defensive ends ($17.788 million).

The Ravens initially designated him as an outside linebacker.

The sides still are free to negotiate the terms of a long-term contract before the July 15 deadline.

Judon, 27, earned his first Pro Bowl nod last season after recording career-high totals in sacks (9.5) and forced fumbles (four) to go along with 54 tackles.

Judon has collected 186 tackles, 28.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 62 career games (36 starts) since being selected by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Grand Valley State.

—Field Level Media