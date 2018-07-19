Ravens to pay wide receiver Perriman's bonus

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Breshad Perriman opens training camp with no guarantee he will make the 53-man roster, but his $649,485 roster bonus will be picked up Saturday, ESPN reported.

NFL Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs Baltimore Ravens - NFL International Series - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - September 24, 2017 Lardarius Webb of the Baltimore Ravens in action with Breshad Perriman of the Baltimore Ravens Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Perriman, a first-round pick in 2015, has just 43 career catches in 27 games while dealing with constant injuries.

The Ravens overhauled their receiving corps in the offseason, drafting two tight ends and signing wide receivers Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown.

Baltimore declined a fifth-year option on Perriman, which makes him a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

Perriman missed the 2015 season with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and sat out training camp in 2016 with a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Last year, Perriman was injured again in preseason with a hamstring injury and was active for only three of the first seven games.

