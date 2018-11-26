'Everything on the table' for Ravens at QB

Nov 25, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on during the game against the Oakland Raiders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh remained noncommittal about his quarterback situation moving forward, but told reporters Monday that “everything is on the table.”

“We’ll just do whatever we think gives us the best chance, and try to use all of our players the best way we can,” Harbaugh said when asked if he could consider playing both Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson for extended stretches moving forward. “So everything is on the table in that sense.”

Harbaugh added that Flacco is seeing a doctor Monday about his hip injury, which has kept him out of the past two games since he hurt it in Week 9. The coach also confirmed that Flacco’s absence Sunday was purely health related, but he skirted a question about whether or not he believes a player should lose his job due to injury.

Jackson, the 32nd overall pick in April’s draft, has won his first two NFL starts to get the Ravens to 6-5 after a three-game losing streak. He rushed 27 times — most by a quarterback in a game since 1950 — for 117 yards in Week 11 before toning it back on Sunday, rushing 11 times for 71 yards while going 14-for-25 passing for 178 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

Last week, Jackson responded to criticism of his throwing ability, telling reporters the Ravens would throw more moving forward. The rookie tweeted a video on Monday morning featuring many of his passing highlights from Sunday’s win over the Raiders.

Through two starts, Jackson is 27 of 44 for 328 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions, along with 37 carries for 190 yards and a score on the ground.

Flacco, 33, has thrown for 2,465 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions this season while going 4-5 as a starter and posting an 84.2 quarterback rating, right in line with his career mark (84.1).

—Field Level Media