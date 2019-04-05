Ravens agree to contract with ex-Raiders WR Roberts

FILE PHOTO: Dec 9, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) after a catch against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Wide receiver Seth Roberts, a day after getting released by the Oakland Raiders, has agreed to sign with the Baltimore Ravens on a one-year deal, pending a physical, the team announced.

Roberts, 28, was set to make $4.45 million this season with the Raiders.

He caught 45 passes for 494 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games last season (seven starts) for Oakland. He was released Thursday, a day after the Raiders signed wide receiver Ryan Grant. The Raiders have also added Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams and J.J. Nelson to their receiving corps.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went to Instagram on Thursday to thank Roberts for his production while they played together in Oakland.

“I appreciate everything you did for our team,” Carr wrote. “From game winning touchdown after game winning touchdown. Your relentless work ethic that took you from an Undrafted rookie to someone who made a team, earned a starting spot, and always showed up when I needed you. From catching passes during the defensives (sic) set of plays every single day, to you even trying to run me over on a reverse haha! Thank you!”

After cutting Michael Crabtree and seeing free agent John Brown sign with the Buffalo Bills, the Ravens will need additional experience among their receiving corps. Willie Snead IV (211 career receptions for 2,622 yards) and Chris Moore (44 for 490) are the team’s only other wide receivers with a regular-season NFL catch.

Roberts has 158 receptions, 1,826 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns during his four-year career, all with the Raiders. Undrafted out of West Alabama in 2014, he spent his rookie year on the Raiders’ practice squad.

—Field Level Media