Jackson displeased with harassment of C Skura's family

Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson came to the defense of Matt Skura on Wednesday, three days after three errant snaps by the Ravens center hindered the club in a loss to the New England Patriots and led to the online harassment of Skura’s family.

Nov 15, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs the ball during the first half against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Skura said earlier this week that his family was targeted due to his snapping issues in the pouring rain during Sunday’s 23-17 setback against the host Patriots. Skura said his wife received several threatening messages.

“I appreciate those who have sent encouraging messages to me since the game,” Skura wrote on multiple social-media accounts. “However, please know my family is off limits when it comes to hateful and threatening messages. They do not deserve to be scrutinized for something they did not do.”

Jackson condemned the harassment and defended Skura’s on-field performance. One of the poor snaps resulted in a 16-yard loss with less than six minutes left as the Ravens were trying to mount a comeback.

“(The center has) to make checks for the line. There’s a lot of things that go on,” Jackson said. “People shouldn’t be messing with his family at all. That’s a human being at the end of the day. That’s my teammate, that’s my brother. That’s just B.S.”

Skura accepted responsibility for his troubles in Sunday’s game when he issued his social media post.

“I want to take ownership and apologize for my mistakes in (Sunday’s) game,” Skura said.

Skura also had troubles with his snaps during the previous game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said a recent hand issue suffered by Skura was not a factor.

“The snaps concern us, absolutely,” Harbaugh said. “That was very costly in the game. It’s a tough deal. Matt knows he has to get those snaps back there. Nobody feels worse about that than he does.”

The Ravens (6-3) host the Tennessee Titans (6-3) on Sunday.

