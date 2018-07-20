Ravens CB Smith practices; Yanda recovering from shoulder surgery

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith returned to practice for the first time since Achilles surgery.

Jul 19, 2018; Owings Mills, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh speaks with defensive back Jimmy Smith (22) during NFL training camp practice at Under Armour Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Smith, who turns 30 next week, was limited to individual drills in minicamp last month as he continues his recovery from a December injury.

The Ravens will closely monitor Smith, coach John Harbaugh said, and provide him extra rest as he ramps up workouts.

Baltimore took the cautious approach with offensive guard Marshal Yanda by placing him on the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday.

Yanda, 33, is recovered from ankle surgery but an offseason operation on his shoulder will limit his participation over the next 4-6 weeks. The six-time Pro Bowl selection is expected to be ready for the regular season.

“Marshal is a situation where he had his shoulder worked on, I think, at the end of January, early February, somewhere in there,” Harbaugh said. “If we were playing a game, he probably could play — as tough as he is. But we’re probably going to be very cautious of that and just kind of do what’s best to get him ready for September. There really is not a timetable. I would say no hurry at this point.”

Inside linebacker C.J. Mosley was on the practice field. But Mosley, who is in the final year of his contract, offered no update on his future with the team.

“No updates so far. Next time I have my media day, I’ll make sure I talk to my agent to see where we at,” Mosley said. “My answer is still the same from OTAs. I got here (Wednesday), got here today ready to work, that is what it is all about. I still have an obligation to be the guy in the middle to make the plays, make the calls. That’s my job. That’s what I am here to do.”

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman opens training camp with no guarantee he will make the 53-man roster, but his $649,485 roster bonus will be picked up Saturday, ESPN reported.

Perriman, a first-round pick in 2015, has just 43 career catches in 27 games while dealing with constant injuries.

The Ravens overhauled their receiving corps in the offseason, drafting two tight ends and signing wide receivers Michael Crabtree, Willie Snead and John Brown.

Baltimore declined a fifth-year option on Perriman, which makes him a free agent at the end of the 2018 season.

Perriman missed the 2015 season with a torn posterior cruciate ligament in his right knee and sat out training camp in 2016 with a partially torn ACL in his left knee. Last year, Perriman was injured again in preseason with a hamstring injury and was active for only three of the first seven games.

