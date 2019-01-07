Weddle: I will play for Ravens or retire

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle doesn’t see his playing future as a complicated issue.

Jan 6, 2019; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens free safety Eric Weddle (32) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers during an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at M&T Bank Stadium.

He will either play for the Baltimore Ravens next season or will retire.

Weddle is slated to make $6.5 million in 2019 in the final season of a four-year, $26 million deal.

“If they want to go in a different direction, I’m not going to go play for another team,” Weddle told reporters on Monday, one day after Baltimore’s season ended with a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. “It’s not where I’m at in my career. It’s either play my last year here and that will be it and enjoy it, or this has been it. It’s pretty simple. I’m a simple kind of guy.”

Weddle has made the Pro Bowl in all three seasons with the Ravens but failed to make an interception this season after picking off six in 2017 and four in 2016.

Weddle, 34, may get some hints regarding what the organization is thinking when he meets with new Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta on Tuesday.

“I’m going to go speak to Eric and see what he sees with myself and the team,” Weddle said. “If he wants me back, I’m here. If not, it’s all good. I understand it and I’ll just ride off in the sunset. I still have a desire to play and I feel that I can still affect the game and dominate games. Either way, I’m good with whatever.”

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey hopes Sunday wasn’t the last time he played in the secondary with Weddle.

“It definitely would be a big loss,” Humphrey told reporters. “I think everyone knows ‘Dub’ is a Pro Bowl guy. But he’s not just a player. I think I’ve said before, he’s like having another coach back there. Losing a leader like that ... would definitely be a big loss.”

Weddle spent his first nine seasons with the Chargers before having a fallout with team brass. He has 29 interceptions and has scored five defensive touchdowns — four on interceptions and one on a fumble.

