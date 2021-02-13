Ravens CB Jimmy Smith, family safe after gunpoint robbery

FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith (22) warms up prior to an AFC Divisional Round game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens said cornerback Jimmy Smith and his family are safe after they were robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday after being followed from Los Angeles International airport.

“We are aware of the situation involving Jimmy Smith,” the Ravens said in a statement, that didn’t provide additional details. “We have spoken with Jimmy and he and his family are safe.”

In the meantime, spokespeople from the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. Sheriff’s Department said they were unaware of the alleged crime and didn’t have a police report, according to ESPN.

Smith, 32, recently signed a one-year contract extension that could be worth up to $5 million with the Ravens, who took him 27th overall in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Smith made 27 tackles and recovered a fumble in 11 games (five starts) this season. He’s made 356 tackles, 14 interceptions and two fumble recoveries in 118 games (88 starts).