Wide receiver Beckham to report to Giants

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to report on time when veterans take physicals to open training camp with the New York Giants on Wednesday.

Sep 18, 2017; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) is tackled by Detroit Lions safety Glover Quin (27) in front of Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network, Beckham dismissed a potential holdout as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

The 25-year-old was limited for much of the offseason recovering from ankle surgery.

Recent contracts for wide receivers, including Beckham’s college teammate Jarvis Landry (five years, $75.5 million) and Brandin Cooks ($80 million) are likely to set the market for Beckham.

Beckham said in June during mandatory minicamp that he would not be a holdout.

The Giants declined trade overtures from teams inquiring about Beckham in the offseason. When pressed about the team’s position on Beckham, general manager Dave Gettleman said in April, “You don’t quit on talent.”

Ownership has said the team has no urgency with regard to a long-term extension with Beckham.

One option if Beckham sticks with his reported expectation of $20 million per season is the franchise tag, which would come at a cost of about $16 million for 2019.

—Field Level Media