Champion quarterback Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: reports

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady speaks at a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Brady, 42, has been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, but he said on Tuesday he was leaving the franchise. The announcement of his departure came a day before he became a free agent.

His many records include most Super Bowl victories (six) and appearances (nine), and the most playoff wins (30).