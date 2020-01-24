Judge revokes passport, orders eval of Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown was released on $110,000 bond on Friday by a Broward County, Fla., judge who ordered a mental health evaluation, revoked Brown’s passport and required GPS monitoring as terms of his conditional freedom.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 15, 2019; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) watches from the sidelines in the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Dolphins 43-0. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports - 13365850/File Photo

Brown is facing charges of burglary with battery (a felony), burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and criminal mischief.

Brown turned himself in late Thursday, one day after police in Hollywood, Fla., issued an arrest warrant for the free agent wide receiver after he and his trainer allegedly attacked a moving company truck driver.

The judge also ordered Brown to undergo drug and alcohol abuse screening and turn over any guns in his possession. Brown appeared in court early Friday wearing a sleeveless anti-suicide smock.

The driver alleges he was the victim of battery by Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, and Brown himself. Holt was arrested and charged with one count of burglary with battery, and he was arraigned at the Broward County Jail on Tuesday. Holt was released after posting a $20,000 bond on Wednesday.

According to a report by USA Today, there was no police activity Wednesday night at Brown’s home after the warrant was issued, suggesting that authorities were waiting until Thursday morning to arrest him if he did not turn himself in. Earlier Wednesday, Brown reportedly had locked himself in his house and was avoiding police attempts to contact him.

Brown, 31, tweeted on Wednesday morning, “They want my name slandered.”

Later Wednesday, TMZ reported more details from the incident, citing court documents. Per TMZ, the truck driver told police he was delivering Brown’s belongings from California, but Brown refused to pay the $4,000 cost for the moving services. As he started to drive away, the driver said Brown threw a rock at the truck and dented it. The driver then called the police.

The driver said Brown eventually paid the $4,000 but would not pay additional money for damage to the truck, which led to an argument and a physical altercation. The driver said Brown forced his way into the truck cabin and hit him, and that Holt later took the truck keys from the driver so Brown could unload his property.

TMZ reported that Brown went inside his house as police arrived and subsequently was unresponsive.

The wide receiver played in just one game this season after being cut by two teams, most recently the New England Patriots.

Following a trade to the Oakland Raiders last offseason, Brown was released toward the end of training camp after continued conflict with the organization that started when his helmet was considered to no longer be in compliance with NFL safety rules.

He was released by the Patriots after sexual and personal misconduct accusations were made against him. Brown remains on the commissioner’s exempt list, which prohibits him from playing while an investigation is ongoing.

Last week, Brown’s former agent Drew Rosenhaus announced he had “conditionally” terminated his relationship with Brown until the wide receiver sought professional help. The move came in the wake of Brown posting a live social-media feed of an encounter with Hollywood police where he used foul language and called officers explicit names as authorities were responding to an alleged domestic incident at Brown’s home.

—Field Level Media