Ex-NFL cornerback Browner accused of kidnapping

Brandon Browner, a former All-Pro cornerback who won Super Bowls with the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, was arrested Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles County and faces a litany of charges, including kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment and violation of a restraining order.

Sep 13, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Brandon Browner (39) breaks up a pass intended for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver J.J. Nelson (14) in the second quarter at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

La Verne (Calif.) Police officers answered a report at about 10 a.m. Sunday after they were told a man broke into a home through a locked window. The caller identified the man as Browner and said she tried to flee, but that he physically forced her back into her residence.

It escalated, police said, with Browner, 33, physically harming and threatening to kill her. Browner, who took off before police arrived, is also accused of taking a Rolex watch valued at $20,000 from the victim before leaving the scene, police said.

Police arrested him Sunday afternoon in Azusa, Calif., without further incident.

Browner has been in trouble with the law several times. In the past two years, he has been arrested on suspicion of domestic battery, child endangerment and possessing cocaine.

In June, he pleaded no contest in Los Angeles County Superior Court to misdemeanor charges of battery and cruelty to a child by inflicting injury. Those charges stemmed from an incident in Pomona, Calif., on May 6 involving Browner and Marin Foster, the mother of two of his children.

Prosecutors alleged Browner used “force and violence” against Foster and inflicted “unjustifiable physical pain and mental suffering” against a 2-year-old child.

Browner, a native of Sylmar in Southern California’s San Fernando Valley, was arrested on drug charges in October and for allegedly making criminal threats in September.

Browner, an undrafted free agent after playing at Oregon State, spent five seasons in the NFL, with the Seahawks from 2011-13, as an early part of Seattle’s Legion of Boom defense, and single seasons with the Patriots (2014) and the New Orleans Saints (2015). He was selected for the Pro Bowl in 2011.

He also spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders before reaching the NFL.

—Field Level Media