NFL: Browns lineman Thomas in for bumper pay rise - report

(Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns are making Joe Thomas the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL for 2018 with a restructured contract, the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported on Saturday.

Sep 17, 2017; Baltimore, MD, USA; Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas (73) blocks Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Terrell Suggs (55) during the first quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Thomas is expected to be paid $13.5 million in base salary and bonuses, a raise of $3 million for the 10-time Pro Bowl tackle.

The 32-year-old is currently on the mend after sustaining a triceps injury during the third quarter of a loss to the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 22, which ended his streak of consecutive snaps to begin his career at 10,363.

He was placed on injured reserve.