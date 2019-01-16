Bills sign LB Alexander to one-year extension

FILE PHOTO: Dec 30, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Lorenzo Alexander (57) walks on field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills signed veteran linebacker Lorenzo Alexander to a one-year contract extension on Wednesday.

Alexander, 35, played in all 16 games in 2018 and registered 6.5 sacks, 74 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and a career-high two interceptions. He was set to become a free agent.

He originally signed with the Bills in 2016 after nine seasons with the Washington Redskins (2007-12), Arizona Cardinals (2013-14) and Oakland Raiders (2015). Buffalo re-signed him to a two-year, $9 million deal in March 2017.

Undrafted out of Cal in 2005, Alexander has been an incredible success story. He made the Pro Bowl in 2012 and again in 2016, when he was named the game’s Defensive MVP.

Earlier this month, the team captain expressed his desire to remain with the Bills.

“Obviously, I’m invested,” he told the media. “I’ve been here three years, I’m invested in the community. I’m invested in this team and this organization. I would like to be able to continue to play here and be able to retire here.”

