Bills sign backup QB Anderson to one-year contract

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran quarterback Derek Anderson to a one-year contract, the team announced Monday.

No financial terms were announced.

Anderson, 35, joined the Bills in October when rookie quarterback Josh Allen was injured and backup Nathan Peterman was struggling. He started games against Indianapolis and New England, both losses, and didn’t play again in 2018 after suffering a concussion against the Patriots.

He ended the season 42-of-70 passing for 465 yards, throwing four interceptions and no touchdown passes.

Once Anderson entered concussion protocol, the Bills turned to another veteran, Matt Barkley, to fill the position until Allen’s return. Buffalo last week announced Barkley had signed a two-year contract.

Both Allen and head coach Sean McDermott have commented on Anderson’s role as a mentor.

“I think knowing the job of the quarterback I kind of respected and appreciated it more watching a guy like Derek and a guy like Matt to come in and be a professional and come in and really kind of transform this team,” Allen told reporters in mid-December.

“I definitely think that we were a different team before Derek got here and the presence that he’s had in our locker room and on our offense has been tremendous. Then, Matt comes in, he’s kind of the same way. They just know how to be professional quarterbacks and for me to see that, that was huge.”

In 78 career games (49 starts) with four teams since 2006, Anderson has completed 54.3 percent of his passes for 10,878 yards, 60 touchdowns and 64 interceptions.

—Field Level Media