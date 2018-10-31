Bills sign QB Barkley

Quarterback Matt Barkley signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Wednesday as the possible backup to Nathan Peterman in the continuing QB carousel in Buffalo.

Barkley could be forced into the No. 2 role this week against the Chicago Bears. Nathan Peterman is scheduled to start with rookie first-round pick Josh Allen injured and Derek Anderson also hurt. Anderson started the past two games ahead of Peterman, but he left Monday’s loss to the New England Patriots with an arm injury and is now in the concussion protocol.

Head coach Sean McDermott did not rule out Anderson to make it back to face the Bears.

Barkley, 28, and punter Colton Schmidt were officially added to the roster on Wednesday.

Buffalo is Barkley’s sixth team since he was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Allen has missed the two games with an elbow injury.

To make room on the roster for Barkley and Schmidt, running back Taiwan Jones (neck) and punter Corey Bojorquez (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve.

—Field Level Media