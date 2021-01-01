Bills activate WR Brown from COVID list

Sep 20, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver John Brown (15) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffalo Bills activated wide receiver John Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Brown, previously activated from injured reserve, is set to play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Brown has missed the past five games due to an ankle injury and time on the COVID-19 list.

The Bills also activated safety Josh Thomas and running back Christian Wade from the COVID list.

“COVID is COVID. Don’t know how predictable it is,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said Friday. “Good to have those guys back.”

The team also signed wideout JJ Nelson and CB Duke Thomas to the practice squad.

Brown has played in eight games (seven starts) with 29 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

