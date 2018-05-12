Bills sign first-rounder Edmunds to four-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, to a four-year deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Apr 27, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills first round draft pick linebacker Tremaine Edmunds during a press conference at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

The signing of the 20-year-old Edmunds leaves just two of their eight picks unsigned, including No. 7 overall pick, quarterback Josh Allen.

“I’m a young guy, but at the same time I’m a very mature guy,” Edmunds, the youngest player in April’s draft, said according to the team’s official website. “I’ve been around older guys all my life. I know this is a different stage, but I’m a mature guy and my parents did a good job of raising me. So I’ll compete with those other guys and work for my spot and work to play my role on this team.”

Edmunds is the youngest son of former Dolphins Pro Bowl tight end Ferrell Edmunds and the younger brother of Trey (2017 undrafted free agent running back with Saints) and Terrell, a safety who went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the 28th overall pick.

Edmunds spent his true freshman year as a backup for the Hokies before starting all 27 games from 2016-17, racking up 215 tackles (32.5 for loss), 10 sacks and six passes defensed in that span. He was named first team All-ACC along with earning numerous All-American honors and elected to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.

The Bills’ other unsigned draft pick is third-rounder Harrison Phillips, a defensive tackle.