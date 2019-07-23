Gaine returns to Bills as senior personnel adviser

FILE PHOTO: Jan 5, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine before a AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine is back in Buffalo after being named the Bills’ senior personnel adviser on Tuesday.

Gaine will work in college and pro scouting under Bills’ GM Brandon Beane, according to a team statement.

The Texans abruptly fired Gaine last month after just one season, even though Houston finished 11-5 and won the AFC South title before losing to the Indianapolis Colts in the wild-card round.

He had signed a five-year contract in January 2018.

“While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said in a statement at that time.

Gaine spent three seasons with the Texans as director of player personnel from 2014-16, before joining the Bills as vice president of player personnel in 2017. He was hired as the Texans’ GM after Rick Smith took a leave of absence from the position to care for his wife as she battled cancer.

—Field Level Media