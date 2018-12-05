NFL puts ref on leave over Hughes altercation

The NFL placed referee Roy Ellison on administrative leave as it investigates an altercation between the umpire and Buffalo defensive end Jerry Hughes after the Bills lost to the Miami Dolphins 21-17 on Sunday.

Hughes was caught on video yelling at an unidentified official in the bowels of Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., and heard bellowing, “I’ll catch you.” Hughes is also heard accusing the object of his ire of calling him an expletive.

As another player and a Bills official direct Hughes to the locker room, Hughes is heard saying, “I’m going to knock his ... out when I see him. I’m going to hurry up and get dressed. He called me a (expletive).”

Asked after the game if he had confronted an official, Hughes said he did not and did “not recall” an official calling him an expletive during the game.

When told there was video of the episode, he said. “I would love to see this video.”

Ellison, a full-time umpire in his 16th season, was suspended for one game in 2013 for using abusive language aimed at Washington Redskins offensive lineman Trent Williams.

Hughes, a nine-year veteran and former first-round pick, has 6.0 sacks this season and 45.5 for his career.

