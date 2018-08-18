Report: Bills quarterback McCarron suffers fractured collarbone

The Josh Allen era might begin a little earlier than originally planned in Buffalo.

Aug 17, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback AJ McCarron (10) warms up before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Buffalo Bills at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Bills starting quarterback AJ McCarron reportedly suffered a hairline fracture in his right collarbone during his team’s 19-17 preseason victory at Cleveland on Friday.

The Buffalo News reported the nature of the injury late Friday night, citing a “source close to McCarron.” The Bills only announced late in the game that McCarron had suffered a right shoulder injury.

“All I really know right now is that he hurt his right shoulder,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said in a postgame news conference. “He’ll have some more tests when we get back.”

McCarron started the game against the Browns and played four drives. Under pressure throughout the game, McCarron led the offense to four three-and-outs before the injury that he is believed to have suffered when Browns defensive end Miles Garrett landed on him while taking him to the ground on an incomplete pass.

Allen, the No. 7 overall pick in the draft out of Wyoming, took over for McCarron and was 9-of-13 for 60 yards with a touchdown pass and added 18 yards on three carries. Perhaps more impressive was the impact he had on the entire offense. Allen led Buffalo to points on all three of his drives — two field goals and a 2-yard touchdown pass to Rod Streater.

Allen and Nathan Peterman will battle for the starter’s job if McCarron is sidelined.

The Bills signed McCarron to a two-year, $10 million contract as a free agent this offseason. He spent four seasons with Cincinnati, playing in 11 games and starting three as Andy Dalton’s backup.

—Field Level Media