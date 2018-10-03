Bills RB McCoy faces new abuse allegation

New claims of abuse were made against Buffalo Bills star LeSean McCoy in an amended lawsuit filed this week in a Georgia court.

Sep 9, 2018; Baltimore, MD, USA; Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy (25) waits for a hand off before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Delicia Cordon — the running back’s former girlfriend who has accused McCoy of being involved in a July 10 home invasion in which she was robbed and assaulted — stated in her original suit filed Aug. 10 that McCoy physically abused his 6-year-old son and his dog. The boy’s mother, Stephanie Maisonet, filed an affidavit last month supporting the child-abuse allegations.

In her amendment filed Tuesday in Fulton County, Cordon claims that she was also physically abused during the 2017 offseason.

“McCoy is extremely strong and was heavy-handed,” the lawsuit claims, per ESPN.com. “He would often grab Plaintiff in a manner that was painful and would leave Plaintiff’s skin reddened. McCoy did not care who was around when he would become enraged. McCoy once physically kicked Plaintiff out of bed.”

McCoy, who denied the allegations of child abuse in a news conference last month, was told about the amendment at practice on Wednesday.

“I can’t control that,” he said. “All I can do is just focus on my team, try to get better and let the things off the field take care of themselves.”

Cordon said during a press conference last week that other women had reached out to her claiming McCoy had abused them. Cordon’s attorney declined to answer when asked during the conference if Cordon has been physically abused by McCoy.

