Bills release veteran RB McCoy

The Buffalo Bills released veteran running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday.

McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

“We made a tough decision today, but felt that it was the right time to release LeSean McCoy,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I have nothing but great things to say about LeSean and we truly wish him the best.”

McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.

The six-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL with a career-high 1,607 rushing yards in 2013, one of his six 1,000-yard seasons.

The Bills brought in competition during the offseason, drafting rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signing 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.

Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.

