Reports: Bills to cut veteran RB McCoy

The Buffalo Bills will release running back LeSean McCoy on Saturday, according to multiple reports.

McCoy, 31, gained the fewest yards of his 10-year career in 2018, rushing for 514 yards and averaging 3.2 yards per carry.

In the offseason, the Bills drafted rookie Devin Singletary in the third round and signed 36-year-old veteran Frank Gore.

Singletary rushed for 4,287 yards and 66 touchdowns in three seasons at Florida Atlantic, adding 51 receptions.

Gore, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, rushed for 722 yards on 156 carries last season with the Miami Dolphins.

McCoy spent the past four seasons in Buffalo after six with the Philadelphia Eagles. For his career, he has 10,606 yards and 69 rushing touchdowns in 147 games.

