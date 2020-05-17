Bills DT Oliver arrested on DWI, gun charges

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver was arrested Saturday night near Houston and charged with driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

The Montgomery County Police Reporter posted photos of Oliver, 22, performing a field sobriety test as well as of him being handcuffed. He was wearing a gray shirt with the Bills’ logo.

A sheriff’s deputy pulled him over around 9 p.m. local time after a caller reported that the driver of a white Ford pickup truck, which was towing a dune buggy, was driving erratically and failing to stay in his lane along State Highway 242 in a construction zone.

The Montgomery County Police Reporter also said the deputy spotted an open beer between Oliver’s legs and called for a deputy certified in administering a field sobriety test to come to the scene. A search of his car found a gun.

Oliver was arrested and taken to a local hospital to have a blood-alcohol level test, then was taken to Montgomery County Jail. The Houston Chronicle reported he later was released on an unspecified bond.

Oliver, a Houston native, was a three-time All-American at the University of Houston. The Bills made him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. In his rookie season, he played in all 16 games (seven starts), making 43 tackles, registering five sacks and adding one forced fumble.

“We are aware of the situation and we are gathering more information. We will have no further comment at this point,” the Bills said in a statement released Sunday morning.

Oliver was one of four NFL players taken into custody on Saturday.

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar both turned themselves in to face numerous charges, including armed robbery, in connection with an incident that occurred in Florida earlier in the week.

Washington Redskins wide receiver Cody Latimer was arrested in Colorado on charges of assault, menacing and illegal discharge of a firearm.

—Field Level Media