Bills sign veteran linebacker Keenan Robinson

The Buffalo Bills have signed veteran linebacker Keenan Robinson, according to a report by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Terms were not disclosed.

Robinson, 29, was a fourth-round pick by the Washington Redskins in 2012. After three seasons in Washington, he signed with the New York Giants in 2016. He played in 16 games including six starts that season, finishing with 52 tackles and a career-high seven passes defensed.

Robinson played in only six games with three starts in 2017, finishing the season on injured reserve due to a quadriceps injury. He made his first free agent visit to Buffalo in March, and will provide veteran depth in a linebacking corps that features a slew of youth beyond fellow free-agent addition Lorenzo Alexander.

The Bills used the 18th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft on former Virginia Tech star Tremaine Edmunds. A pair of 2017 draft picks, Matt Milano (fifth round) and Tanner Vallejo (sixth) and undrafted rookie Corey Thompson are among players that also include Julian Stanford, Deon Lacey, Ramon Humber and Xavier Woodson-Luster who enter training camp with opportunities to earn significant roles in the linebacking corps.

For his career, Robinson has played in 58 games with 30 starts and has totaled 181 tackles, 15 passes defensed, two interceptions and 1.5 sacks.

