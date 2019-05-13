Bills sign TE Smith to $9M deal

FILE PHOTO: Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith (L) catches a touchdown pass defended by Indianapolis Colts defensive back Cassius Vaughn during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Indiana November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brent Smith (UNITED STATES - Tags: SPORT FOOTBALL)

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back tight end Lee Smith, agreeing Monday to a reported three-year, $9 million contract with the 31-year-old.

Smith played the last four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, catching 36 passes for 248 yards and four touchdowns.

He spent his first four NFL campaigns with the Bills, tallying 20 receptions for 144 yards and three scores from 2011-14.

Originally drafted in the fifth round in 2011 by New England, he was cut just before his rookie season started and acquired off waivers by Buffalo.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the value of his new deal, a front-loaded contract that includes fully guaranteed money into the second year.

Smith becomes the seventh tight end on the Bills’ current roster, including 2019 draft choices Dawson Knox (third round) and Tommy Sweeney (seventh).

—Field Level Media