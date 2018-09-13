FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 13, 2018 / 9:01 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Despite hurricane, Panthers haven't altered travel plans

1 Min Read

Several football games have been moved, postponed or canceled in anticipation of Hurricane Florence pummeling Virginia and the Carolinas, but the Carolina Panthers haven’t changed their plans.

Sep 9, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers fullback Alex Armah (40) celebrates with quarterback Cam Newton (1) after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Thursday that the Panthers expect to practice in Charlotte on Friday and travel to Atlanta on Saturday.

The Panthers and Falcons are scheduled to play Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Rivera said the team is monitoring developments and could leave Friday, if necessary.

The outer wall of Florence made landfall earlier Thursday as a Category 2 hurricane with wind gusts of 105 mph. The Weather Channel said the storm is expected to hover over the region for hours and bring a life-threatening storm surge and flooding.

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.