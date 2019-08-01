Reports: Panthers reunite with S Boston on one-year deal

The Carolina Panthers are reuniting with safety Tre Boston, who has agreed to sign a one-year, $3 million contract, according to multiple reports Wednesday.

Boston, a former fourth-round pick by the Panthers in 2014, played the first three seasons of his five-year career in Carolina.

After starting only 16 of his 42 games from 2014-16, Boston was cut by the Panthers in May 2017 before hooking up with the Chargers for what became the most productive season of his career. In 2018 with Los Angeles, Boston posted 79 tackles with five interceptions in a career-best 15 games started.

Boston, 27, joined the Arizona Cardinals last season and again notched 79 tackles, recording three interceptions. Boston’s eight interceptions since 2017 rank sixth in the NFL.

For his career, Boston has 262 tackles, 11 interceptions and 27 passes defensed in 72 games (44 starts). He has started 10 or more games in three straight seasons.

