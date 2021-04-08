CB A.J. Bouye agrees to deal with Panthers

FILE PHOTO: Oct 27, 2019; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye (21) runs back an interception during the second half against the New York Jets at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers added to their defensive backfield depth Wednesday, agreeing to a contract with free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye.

While the team announced Bouye’s arrival in a tweet, it did not release contract terms.

The Panthers were willing to take on Bouye despite knowing he won’t be available to them immediately. He still must serve the final two games of a six-game suspension handed down in December for a violation of the NFL’s policy prohibiting performance-enhancing drugs.

Bouye, 29, missed the final four games for the Denver Broncos last season. ESPN reported that he will be eligible to participate in the Panthers’ offseason and preseason programs.

Carolina already had cornerback Donte Jackson, and it signed cornerback Rashaan Melvin to a one-year contract last month.

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Houston Texans in 2013 out of UCF, Bouye played four years in Houston before spending three years in Jacksonville. He made the Pro Bowl during his first season with the Jaguars, 2017, when he grabbed a career-high six interceptions as the team reached the AFC championship game.

In his lone season with the Broncos, Bouye finished with 23 tackles and six passes defensed in seven games (all starts).

Over 100 career games, including 69 starts, Bouye has 14 interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one sack, 72 passes defensed and 338 tackles.

--Field Level Media