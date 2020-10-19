Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Panthers close facility amid unconfirmed positive test

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Carolina Panthers shut down their facility and were working remotely amid an unconfirmed positive test for COVID-19, the team announced Monday.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he learned of it at 4:48 a.m. Monday.

ESPN reports that the positive result is being retested.

The Panthers have one player on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, backup center Tyler Larsen, placed there Friday. Being on the list means a player either tested positive for the coronavirus or came in contact with someone who has it.

--Field Level Media

