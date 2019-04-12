Former Patriots WR Hogan signs with Panthers

FILE PHOTO: Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan (15) warms up before Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers have signed wide receiver Chris Hogan to a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday.

Hogan spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, winning two titles. He finished last season with 35 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns.

In three seasons with New England, Hogan had 107 catches for 1,651 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Undrafted out of Monmoth in 2011, Hogan eventually latched on with the Buffalo Bills and made his NFL debut in 2013.

Hogan set the Patriots record for most receiving yards in a single playoff game (180) during the team’s Super Bowl run after the 2016 season.

—Field Level Media