Panthers fire GM Hurney

General manager Marty Hurney was fired by the Carolina Panthers.

FILE PHOTO: Sep 27, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney watches during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. The Panthers defeated the Chargers 21-16. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hurney was in a second stint as GM of the franchise and was previously dismissed in 2012.

Owner David Tepper said Monday it became evident in recent discussions with Hurney that a new direction was necessary, adding he has thoughts on the best candidates for the position.

“I think sometimes you just need a restart, a refresh,” Tepper said. “We did it last year on the coaching side. Maybe you could say it should have been done before on the GM side. Maybe it should have been. I’m sure people may say that, or otherwise, on both sides. I think it’s just time, on both sides, to do that. It just seems like the right time to move forward.”

The Panthers, 4-10, are in their first season under head coach Matt Rhule. Depth and injuries have been factors in the team’s record, but Tepper said he believes Carolina could have a few more wins.

Tepper said he will include Rhule in the GM search in hopes of aligning his management structure.

“You look at successful organizations, and there’s a certain alignment between the head coach and the GM,” Tepper said. “To think that you can do that without some sort of alignment is nuts. So to not have a head coach with some input into that is stupid. I don’t want to be stupid, OK?”

Hurney was first named general manager in 2002, having been promoted from his role as personnel director. He had an immediate hand in developing the rosters that advanced to two Super Bowls -- Super Bowls XXXVIII and 50 -- including drafting one-time franchise cornerstones Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly.

Fired in 2012, Hurney returned from a sports radio role in 2017 and helped hire Rhule away from Baylor last offseason.

--Field Level Media