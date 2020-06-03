Panthers offer Kuechly scouting role

FILE PHOTO: Nov 17, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

If Luke Kuechly identifies talent as well as he does ballcarriers, the Carolina Panthers could be adding a game-changing scout.

Kuechly, the five-time All-Pro linebacker who announced his retirement in January, is weighing a role in personnel with the Panthers.

“I’ve had a great relationship with Luke. He’s my neighbor. It’s great if it works out, if it’s what he wants to do,” first-year Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters Wednesday, per ESPN.com. “I certainly hope it works out. He’s a great, great person. Forget who he was as a player. He’s got to figure out what’s right for him. Since the first day, my advice has always been do what’s right for you.’”

Kuechly retired at age 29 and has been with the team since he was a first-round pick in 2012 out of Boston College. He said in January he was no longer certain he could play the game at the warp speed needed to be successful.

Identified as former head coach Ron Rivera as a prime candidate to enter coaching after his career, Kuechly was known for his preparedness as a pro.

