Panthers RB McCaffrey doubtful to play vs. Packers

FILE PHOTO: Nov 8, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) runs the ball during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey is listed as doubtful for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the team announced Thursday.

The quad injury will prevent McCaffrey from playing for the second consecutive week for the Panthers (4-9), who visit the Packers (10-3) at Lambeau Field. Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Mike Davis will once again be expected to handle the majority of the carries for Carolina. Davis leads the team in carries (137) and rushing yards (555), while his five rushing touchdowns are tied with McCaffrey.

McCaffrey, who sat out the Panthers’ 32-27 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday, has been mired in an injury-riddled season in 2020.

The 24-year-old sustained an ankle injury in Week 2 that forced him to miss six games. He then injured his shoulder in his return to the field in Week 9 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

A season after gaining more than 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, McCaffrey has just 225 yards rushing in his three games this season with 17 catches for 149 yards.

Prior to this season, McCaffrey played in all 48 games since being selected by the Panthers with the eighth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Panthers also listed offensive lineman Dennis Daley (concussion) as doubtful. Offensive tackle Russell Okung (calf) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel (hamstring) were listed as questionable for Saturday’s game.