Panthers RB McCaffrey (shoulder) undergoing tests: report

Christian McCaffrey returned to the Carolina Panthers’ lineup on Sunday, but he could be headed back to the sideline with another injury, NFL Network reported Monday.

McCaffrey started Sunday at Kansas City, his first game since being placed on injured reserve following Week 2 with an ankle injury. He racked up 151 yards from scrimmage and scored twice.

NFL Network reported McCaffrey’s status for Week 10 is “very much in doubt.”

With the Panthers trailing 33-31 in the fourth quarter, McCaffrey caught a short pass in the flat near the first-down marker and was ridden to the ground by Chiefs safety Daniel Sorensen. McCaffrey landed hard on his right shoulder, went to the sideline and briefly returned.

He left the game again on the final drive and pointed to his collarbone.

Head coach Matt Rhule was not available postgame and the Panthers have not released additional information.

Carolina plays Tampa Bay this week.