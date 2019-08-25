Reports: Panthers quarterback Newton walking without boot

Aug 22, 2019; Foxborough, MA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up prior to the start of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was spotted Sunday without the walking boot he’d been wearing since he sprained his left foot, according to multiple reports.

Newton suffered the injury on Thursday in a preseason game against the New England Patriots.

On Saturday, head coach Ron Rivera said he was “cautiously optimistic” that Newton soon would be on the practice field.

“There really isn’t any timetable, but we’re going to do everything we can to make sure it’s right and ready to roll,” Rivera said after Saturday’s practice. “What we’re going to do is take it day by day because there is no timetable. So we’ll begin to focus in on what we need to as time progresses.”

On Sunday, Rivera didn’t go into any details about Newton shedding the boot.

“It means he’s progressing,” Rivera said, via The Athletic.

—Field Level Media