Panthers S Reid: NFL fined me $20k for legal play

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid on Friday offered further proof of what he alleges is a campaign by the NFL to target him because of his ongoing grievance against the league.

Dec 17, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) gets hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reid tweeted a video of a play from Monday night’s 12-9 loss to the New Orleans Saints in which Reid dove toward Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas as Thomas was being spun out of bounds by Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly.

There was no flag thrown on the play, but according to Reid’s tweet, the NFL fined him $20,054 for the play.

“Adding it to the file ...” Reid tweeted in part.

Following the game Monday night, Reid tweeted a notice from the NFL attached to his locker that stated he was randomly selected by the NFL to complete a “urine doping test today.”

According to Reid, it is the seventh drug test (sixth labeled as random) he has been subject to in the 11 weeks since he signed with the team. “Number 7 ... ‘Random,’” he tweeted along with a picture of the notice.

“I’ve been here 11 weeks, I’ve been drug-tested seven times,” Reid told reporters after the game. “That has to be statistically impossible. I’m not a mathematician, but there’s no way that’s random.”

ESPN reported last month that the NFL Players Association is looking into Reid’s allegation that the NFL is targeting him with non-random drug testing.

The NFLPA filed a collusion grievance on Reid’s behalf in May, alleging that NFL owners colluded to keep Reid from being signed as a response to his protests during the national anthem. While a member of the San Francisco 49ers, Reid took a knee next to then-teammate Colin Kaepernick. A Pro Bowl selection in 2013, Reid was an unrestricted free agent from March until Sept. 28, when the Panthers signed him after an injury to Da’Norris Searcy.

Based on the collective bargaining agreement, drug testing is conducted by an independent laboratory — without the NFL or NFLPA’s involvement — with players’ names chosen at random by a computer.

Reid also said he has never failed a test. Failed tests warrant more frequent testing tied to tiered penalties for further failed tests.

—Field Level Media