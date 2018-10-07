Reid kneels during anthem in his Panthers' debut

Safety Eric Reid took a knee during the national anthem in his first game with the Carolina Panthers, continuing his stand against social injustice.

Oct 7, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive back Eric Reid (25) kneels during the National Anthem prior to the game against the New York Giants at Bank of America Stadium. Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Reid was near midfield and knelt on his right knee as the anthem began. No other Panthers joined his protest.

Reid took a knee the past two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers and then encountered problems finding a team to sign him this past offseason.

The Panthers recently signed him after an injury to Da’Norris Searcy and Reid didn’t publicly reveal whether or not he would continue his protests. Reid and Panthers coach Ron Rivera discussed the situation upon the team signing Reid.

Asked Monday if he would kneel during the anthem, Reid said: “I’m still evaluating the scope of our country and I’ll make that decision later.”

Reid joined Colin Kaepernick’s anthem protests in 2016 when both players were members of the San Francisco 49ers. He also has an ongoing collusion suit against the NFL.

—Field Level Media