Panthers S Reid hit with another random drug test

Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid late Monday tweeted out a notice from the NFL of yet another drug test, his seventh in 11 weeks with the team.

Dec 17, 2018; Charlotte, NC, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) gets hit by Carolina Panthers strong safety Eric Reid (25) during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

“Number 7 ... ‘Random,’” Reid tweeted after the Panthers’ game against the New Orleans Saints, a 12-9 loss.

The notice was taped to Reid’s locker.

It’s the sixth random drug test and the seventh overall since Reid signed with the Panthers on Sept. 28. Reid’s first drug test was mandatory as part of his physical to join the Panthers. Reid doesn’t believe there’s anything random about the subsequent six tests.

“I’ve been here 11 weeks, I’ve been drug-tested seven times,” Reid told reporters after the game. “That has to be statistically impossible. I’m not a mathematician, but there’s no way that’s random.”

ESPN reported last month that the NFL Players Association is looking into Reid’s allegation that the NFL is targeting him with non-random drug testing.

Teammate Torrey Smith chimed in after the latest notice Reid received.

“7 in 11 weeks...this is some BS...including at least 2 after the game which is the worst one smh This ain’t random,” Smith said via Twitter.

Based on the collective bargaining agreement, drug testing is conducted by an independent laboratory — without the NFL or NFLPA’s involvement — with players’ names chosen at random by a computer.

Reid also said he has never failed a test. Failed tests warrant more frequent testing tied to tiered penalties for further failed tests.

The NFLPA filed a collusion grievance on Reid’s behalf in May alleging that NFL owners colluded to keep Reid from being signed, in response to his protests during the national anthem. Reid, a 2013 Pro Bowler, was an unrestricted free agent from March until Sept. 28, when the Panthers signed him after an injury to Da’Norris Searcy.

