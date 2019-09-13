WR Torrey Smith announces retirement

Wide receiver Torrey Smith announced his retirement Friday, via a video on UNINTERRUPTED.

Smith, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 1, read a letter to the game in the video and thanked it for opening doors to college and a life outside the NFL.

“Dear Football, I knew this day would come. To be completely honest, I’ve been preparing for it my entire career,” Smith begins as he reflects on his career and his future.

A 2011 second-round draft pick by Baltimore, Smith was on the Ravens’ Super Bowl-winning team in his second season. He joined the San Francisco 49ers in 2015 as a free agent but was released two years later. He signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in March 2017 and won another Super Bowl before being traded to the Panthers before the 2018 season.

Smith retired with 319 catches for 5,141 yards and 41 touchdowns.

—Field Level Media