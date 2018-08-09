Report: Panthers RT Williams likely headed to IR, eyes midseason return

Carolina Panthers right tackle Daryl Williams will not have surgery to repair a dislocated right kneecap and torn medial collateral ligament, but he is expected to land on injured reserve, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams, who was hurt July 28, chose rehab instead of surgery and is hoping to return for the second half of the season, per the report.

Assuming he goes on IR, Williams must sit out eight weeks of the regular season before he would be allowed to return to the active roster. Because the Panthers have a Week 4 bye, Williams would miss seven games and be eligible to return in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Like all NFL teams, the Panthers are allowed to recall two players from IR each season, and they can wait to determine which players receive that designation. Before last year, teams could recall only one player from injured reserve, and that player had to receive the “return” designation at the time he was originally placed on IR.

Williams, who turns 26 on Aug. 31, was named second-team All-Pro last season after starting all 16 games. A 2015 fourth-round pick, he is due $1.9 million this season in the final year of his rookie contract.

Taylor Moton, a 2017 second-round pick who has played tackle and guard, has stepped in at right tackle in Williams’ absence.

The Panthers’ offensive line took a second hit on Tuesday, as the team announced that starting left guard Amini Silatolu needs surgery to repair the meniscus in his right knee. No timetable has been reported yet for Silatolu, who was in line to replace departed All-Pro Andrew Norwell.

The team extended the contract of center/guard Tyler Larsen for two years and a reported $4.4 million earlier Wednesday, and he could wind up filling in for Silatolu.

—Field Level Media