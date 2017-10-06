FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NFL: Panthers' Newton apologizes for 'degrading' comment to reporter
October 6, 2017 / 4:36 AM / in 14 days

NFL: Panthers' Newton apologizes for 'degrading' comment to reporter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who had already lost a sponsor for a degrading comment he made to a female reporter, apologized for the incident late on Thursday.

Newton was dropped by sponsor Dannon for the incident when he was asked a question by reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer and smirked before saying: “it’s funny to hear a female talk about routes.”

He later used Twitter to post a video apology.

”After careful thought, I understand that my word choice was extremely degrading and disrespectful to women,“ Newton said. ”If you are a person who took offense to what I said, I sincerely apologize to you.

”I‘m a father to two beautiful daughters, and at their age I try to instill in them that they can do and be anything that they want to be.

“During this whole process I’ve already lost sponsors and countless fans, I realize that the joke was really on me. And I’ve learned a valuable lesson from this.”

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

