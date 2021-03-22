Bears sign LB Attaochu to two-year contract

FILE PHOTO: Dec 8, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Denver Broncos linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu (97) signals first down after a turnover on downs by the Houston Texans during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Glaser-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears announced Sunday that they have signed veteran outside linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to a two-year deal.

The 28-year-old Attaochu spent the past two seasons with the Denver Broncos. He had 31 tackles and five sacks in 13 games (five starts) last season.

Attaochu has 20.5 career sacks in 74 games (23 starts) over seven NFL seasons with the Chargers (2014-17), New York Jets (2018) and Broncos (2019-20).

He was drafted in the second round of the 2014 draft by the Chargers and spent three seasons in San Diego before the team moved to Los Angeles for his final campaign with the club. He recorded career bests of 55 tackles and six sacks in 2015.

Attaochu played college football at Georgia Tech (2010-13) and holds the school record of 31.5 career sacks. He notched 12.5 as a senior in 2013.

