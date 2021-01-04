Packers WR Adams caps historic regular season vs. Bears

Slideshow ( 2 images )

Green Bay receiver Davante Adams became the first player in NFL history to have at least 100 receptions with 18 receiving touchdowns in a season when he caught a 6-yard scoring pass late in the fourth quarter in the Packers’ 35-16 victory at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Adams, who finished with six catches for 46 yards and a score, ended the regular season with 115 receptions and 18 touchdowns in just 14 games.

Adams’ 18 touchdown catches are tied for third-most in NFL history, trailing New England’s Randy Moss (23 in 2007) and San Francisco’s Jerry Rice (22 in 1987).

His 18 receiving touchdowns tied Sterling Sharpe, who set the franchise record for most in season in 1994. Mark Clayton also had 18 receiving touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in 1984.

The NFC North champion Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC playoffs with a 35-16 win to cap a 13-3 regular season.

Before Adams capped the win with his scoring reception, he was among three players in league history with at least 100 receptions and 17 receiving touchdowns in a season.

Former Minnesota star Cris Carter had a career-high tying 122 receptions and a career-best 17 touchdowns in 1995, with Moss making a career-high 111 receptions and scoring 17 touchdowns in 2003 for the Vikings.

Carter and Moss have been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

--Field Level Media